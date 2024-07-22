Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Swiss farms make space for beans and lentils

Legumes such as lentils are not a popular crop in Switzerland, even though they are rich in protein and resistant to drought. Plant breeders and researchers want to change this and have started field trials.

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. 

Writes about the impact of new technologies on society: are we aware of the revolution in progress and its consequences? Hobby: free thinking. Habit: asking too many questions.

Lupins and peas can grow well under warmer climatic conditions but are still a rare sight in Swiss fields. Scientists from AgroscopeExternal link, the Swiss centre for agricultural research, are working with plant breeders and farmers to evaluate the potential of certain legumesExternal link and to build local value chainsExternal link as part of Europe-wide efforts. SWI swissinfo.ch visited a legume field in Zurich to find out the potential of this hardy crop.

