Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?
A small mollusc is causing many problems in Switzerland and across the northern hemisphere, changing ecosystems in its path, attacking water supplies and causing millions in damage. New technology and international cooperation are being deployed to fight the invasion.
Researchers from Switzerland, Germany, AustriaExternal link and the United States, which also suffer from an invasive mussels infestation, are pooling their findings to better understand the behaviour of the quagga.
