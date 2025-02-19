Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?

A small mollusc is causing many problems in Switzerland and across the northern hemisphere, changing ecosystems in its path, attacking water supplies and causing millions in damage. New technology and international cooperation are being deployed to fight the invasion.

1 minute

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. swissinfo.ch

Researchers from Switzerland, Germany, AustriaExternal link and the United States, which also suffer from an invasive mussels infestation, are pooling their findings to better understand the behaviour of the quagga.