Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

Cern ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus
CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus
Listening: CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

The cooperation agreement between the Geneva-based European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and Russia and Belarus will be terminated on Saturday, as previously announced. The move is a reaction to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Fewer than 350 scientists are currently affiliated with a Russian institute, and most of them do not even live in Geneva. The decision of the CERN member states concerns cooperation with Russian institutes, according to an inquiry by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Relations with Russian scientists associated with CERN under other agreements will continue.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the 24 CERN member states decided in December 2023 to end cooperation with Russian research institutes. The decision had already been announced in March and June 2022.

+ CERN to expel 500 Russian scientists from November 30

CERN, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is a large-scale facility for basic physics research and is located near Geneva, partly on Swiss and partly on French soil. Research is conducted into the structure of matter with the help of large particle accelerators. CERN is also the birthplace of the World Wide Web.

Scientists from over 100 countries

With around 3,000 employees and an annual budget (2023) of CHF1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), CERN is the world’s largest research centre in the field of particle physics. According to Arnaud Marsollier from CERN, around 17,000 guest scientists from 110 countries work on experiments, although most of them work in laboratories at other institutes and in other countries.

Removing Russia from CERN ‘helps Putin’, scientists fear

The absence of scientists from institutes in Russia will be noticeable, said Marsollier. But CERN will be able to make up for this, he said. After all, Russia was never a member state, but had a special status as an observer state, meaning it did not contribute to the annual budget and had no decision-making rights. The number of scientists from Belarus was always small.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
95 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in stationary retail

More

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops

This content was published on Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. On Friday, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.

Read more: Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops
Valais fights against the spread of the Japanese beetle

More

Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle

This content was published on The invasive Japanese beetle has been discovered in Valais, southwestern Switzerland. The canton now wants to stop the spread of the voracious plant pest.

Read more: Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle
wallet

More

Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

This content was published on The administrative court of canton Zurich has annulled the ordinance on the introduction of a municipal minimum wage in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Winterthur. It said the ordinances violated cantonal law.

Read more: Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur
Swiss Air Force downsizes

More

Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

This content was published on The Swiss Air Force wants to halve the number of its demonstrations and exhibitions to save money. Participation abroad is planned only in exceptional cases from the beginning of 2025.

Read more: Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR