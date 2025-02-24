Swiss researchers use AI to monitor railway bridge stability

The tool makes it possible to set priorities for inspections to be carried out, according to a statement released Monday by the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. In other words, the technology makes it possible to determine which bridges need intervention.
Switzerland has numerous concrete railway bridges, the ETH Zurich pointed out. “In Switzerland, a considerable part of the infrastructure is approaching the end of its life expectancy and therefore needs to be checked and possibly strengthened,” said Sophia Kuhn, developer of the AI model, quoted in the statement.
The researchers developed the programme in collaboration with the Swiss Federal Railways. The system consists of an artificial neural network, an algorithm that, like a brain, learns from the data provided. The learning is done with a huge database of information about existing bridges.
A major advantage of the programme is that it can not only tell whether a bridge is stable, but it also highlights how reliable its estimate is.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
