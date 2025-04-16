Switzerland postpones online platform scrutiny as US tensions rise

Users of large communication platforms and search engines are to be given more rights in Switzerland. The Federal Council wants to regulate large platforms by law. It announced this at the beginning of April 2023.
The original plan was to adopt the corresponding consultation draft by March 2024. However, the matter has since been postponed several times. At the end of January 2025, the Federal Chancellery announced that the Federal Council would deal with the matter at a later date.
On Wednesday, the matter was once again discussed by the Federal Council, as interim Federal Council Spokesperson Ursula Eggenberger wrote on Wednesday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. “The business was postponed. The Federal Council has not made a decision on the matter. It will deal with the matter at a later date.”
That is the official line. Several well-informed sources told the news agency behind closed doors that the smouldering customs dispute with the US was the latest reason for the delay.
Eggenberger did not want to comment on this: “I cannot provide any information, not even on the content of the talks,” she told the media when asked by a journalist in Bern. She could only provide information once the decision had been made.
More
More
Social media fragmentation: do online platforms drown democracy in noise?
This content was published on
With online platforms under pressure and AI set to flood the internet with content, is it all over for the ideal of a harmonious digital public sphere?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.