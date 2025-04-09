First case of new mpox variant detected in Switzerland

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Clade 1b is more contagious and dangerous than previous variants of the disease, formerly known as monkeypox. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has reported its first case of the new mpox variant, Clade 1b.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Erster Nachweis von neuer Mpox-Variante in der Schweiz Original Read more: Erster Nachweis von neuer Mpox-Variante in der Schweiz

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The individual has been isolated, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Officials assured there is no risk of infection to the surrounding community.

The FOPH has confirmed that the infected individual was a traveller returning from Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Clade 1b is more contagious and dangerous than previous variants of the disease, formerly known as monkeypox.

+US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy

Clade 1b has been circulating in several African countries for months. In mid-August last year, the WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern. At the end of February, the organisation decided to keep the international health emergency in place.

+ WHO calls for fair and equal access to mpox vaccines

The number of cases is rising and the virus is spreading, according to the WHO. Efforts to contain it are being hampered by fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the new variant, Clade 1b, has been spreading since 2024.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.