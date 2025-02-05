Geneva researchers discover potential for targeted cancer drug delivery

This discovery could lead to the development of new drugs that block this mechanism and fight bacterial infections. It also opens up possibilities for eco-friendly biopesticides that target pests without harming other organisms, the University of Geneva announced on Tuesday.
Certain harmful bacteria use Tc toxins to inject their toxic enzymes into host cells. These toxins work like molecular syringes: they attach to a cell membrane, open a protein envelope and then inject the harmful substances directly. In their study, published in the scientific journal Science Advances, researchers from Switzerland and Germany have shown for the first time that this process occurs through several intermediate stages.
Structural changes of Tc toxins
Changes in pH or binding to receptors trigger the protective protein envelope to open. Immediately after, a protein channel forms in the target cell, allowing the toxic enzyme to enter. The study found that this entire process can take up to 30 hours.
The researchers used a mix of cryogenic electron microscopy, single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy and electron spin resonance spectroscopy to identify the exact injection mechanism. These high-resolution techniques allowed them to observe the structural changes of the Tc toxins in real time and analyse their different intermediate stages in detail.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
UBS releases ‘hundreds’ of staff in fresh wave of job cuts
Swiss multinational SGS to move HQ from Geneva to Zug
This content was published on
The Swiss multinational SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, plans to move its headquarters from Geneva to canton Zug in central Switzerland.
Omega-3 supplements seem to slow ageing process, Swiss study finds
This content was published on
Taking a daily omega-3 supplement appears to slow down the rate of biological ageing by up to four months, according to a study by researchers at the University of Zurich.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.