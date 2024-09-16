Golden eagles get better at flying over time, say Swiss researchers

The results of the study could help to identify areas where human activities could conflict with the eagles' natural behaviours. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Golden eagles perfect their flight as they age and learn to make better use of air currents, says a new study co-produced by Swiss researchers. In the space of three years, their living space is multiplied by more than 2,000.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les aigles royaux deviennent meilleurs en vol au fil des ans Original Read more: Les aigles royaux deviennent meilleurs en vol au fil des ans

Young eagles must continue to refine even innate behaviors throughout their lives, writes the Swiss Ornithological Institute in a press release published on Monday. The study was published in the specialist journal eLife.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Golden eagles fly by thermals: they use updrafts to cover long distances with relatively little energy. In the study, the researchers showed that on their first flights after leaving the parental nest, the birds confine themselves to the vicinity of mountain ridges.

+ A third of Swiss bird species are endangered

Here, thermal conditions are quite predictable: the wind is deflected upwards and the air rises. As they grow older, golden eagles venture into flatter and flatter regions, where thermals are less predictable and harder to find.

Important insights for bird protection

The results of this study are invaluable for protection efforts, say the researchers. They could help identify areas where human activities could conflict with the eagles’ natural behaviours.

+ You’re in luck if you spot these Swiss birds

For their work, the researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Behavioural Biology in Germany, the Swiss Ornithological Institute, and the University of Vienna equipped 55 young golden eagles with GPS receivers. Over a period of up to three years, they recorded the birds’ flight routes from nests in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Austria.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.