Golden eagles get better at flying over time, say Swiss researchers

Golden eagle flying over snow-capped Alps
The results of the study could help to identify areas where human activities could conflict with the eagles' natural behaviours. Keystone-SDA
Golden eagles get better at flying over time, say Swiss researchers
Listening: Golden eagles get better at flying over time, say Swiss researchers

Golden eagles perfect their flight as they age and learn to make better use of air currents, says a new study co-produced by Swiss researchers. In the space of three years, their living space is multiplied by more than 2,000.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Young eagles must continue to refine even innate behaviors throughout their lives, writes the Swiss Ornithological Institute in a press release published on Monday. The study was published in the specialist journal eLife.

Golden eagles fly by thermals: they use updrafts to cover long distances with relatively little energy. In the study, the researchers showed that on their first flights after leaving the parental nest, the birds confine themselves to the vicinity of mountain ridges.

Here, thermal conditions are quite predictable: the wind is deflected upwards and the air rises. As they grow older, golden eagles venture into flatter and flatter regions, where thermals are less predictable and harder to find.

Important insights for bird protection

The results of this study are invaluable for protection efforts, say the researchers. They could help identify areas where human activities could conflict with the eagles’ natural behaviours.

For their work, the researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Behavioural Biology in Germany, the Swiss Ornithological Institute, and the University of Vienna equipped 55 young golden eagles with GPS receivers. Over a period of up to three years, they recorded the birds’ flight routes from nests in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Austria.

