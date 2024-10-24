Gorillas make travel decisions as a group

Gorillas make travel decisions together Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Gorillas coordinate their travel movements together. This was shown by observations of western gorillas in the Central African Republic, in which the University of Neuchâtel was also involved.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gorillas treffen Reiseentscheidungen gemeinsam Original Read more: Gorillas treffen Reiseentscheidungen gemeinsam

The report published in journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological SciencesExternal link shows that high-ranking individuals in the group determine the direction of travel. However, the timing of the journey is decided through consensus by all adult group members. The individual members signal their travel intentions by grunting.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For the study, three western gorilla ((Gorilla gorilla) groups accustomed to humans were examined. The pronounced sexual dimorphism in gorillas, i.e. the differences between the two sexes, had previously indicated that the silverback males had sole decision-making power.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.