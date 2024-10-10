Lift off! Swiss students build next-gen reusable rockets
Rocket-building used to be the sole preserve of space-faring nations like the United States or Russia. Now many other players are getting involved from private companies to young researchers, even from Switzerland.
In this short video, SWI swissinfo.ch visits two groups of students who are developing different reusable rocket systems in Dübendorf, near Zurich, and near Gruyères, in western Switzerland. Each rocket is able to find its way back to Earth independently and intact.
