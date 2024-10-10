Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Lift off! Swiss students build next-gen reusable rockets

Rocket-building used to be the sole preserve of space-faring nations like the United States or Russia. Now many other players are getting involved from private companies to young researchers, even from Switzerland.

In this short video, SWI swissinfo.ch visits two groups of students who are developing different reusable rocket systems in Dübendorf, near Zurich, and near Gruyères, in western Switzerland. Each rocket is able to find its way back to Earth independently and intact.

Swiss students drive rocket research forward 

This content was published on Swiss students are propelling the future of space travel with innovative reusable rocket technology, putting Switzerland on the map in the global space race.

Read more: Swiss students drive rocket research forward 
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

