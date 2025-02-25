Listen to episode 2 of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

How does it feel to experience first-hand the promises and failures of a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? Find out in episode two of SWI swissinfo.ch's new podcast, 'Lost Cells'.

Listen and subscribe External Content

Listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, YouTubeExternal link and Amazon musicExternal link.

In the second of this six-part audio series, a couple from Serbia, Tatiana and her husband Ratko, choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland for their daughter’s cord blood. They seek out a top US university conducting research in stem cell transplants and are offered a rare opportunity to be part of a leading-edge programme.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

Why did Tatiana and Ratko choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? In this episode, the couple reveal why a Swiss-based bank had the advantage. For these expectant parents, freezing their baby’s cord blood was similar to an insurance policy. Their cells were safe in case they needed them for something unforeseen.

But soon they realised that making use of their cells wasn’t going to be quite so straightforward as simply filing a claim.

A gripping audio journey

‘Lost Cells’ examines the emerging cord blood banking industry and looks at how our anxieties about health and the future can collide with cutting-edge technology.

The six-part series is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast. ‘Lost Cells’ is available in English, Spanish, and French and was produced in collaboration with Studio OchentaExternal link, Piz Gloria Productions, and Futur Proche. It is narrated in English by award-winning science journalist, Angela SainiExternal link.

We hope you enjoy listening to ‘Lost Cells’, and find it revealing and informative. Let us know what you think of the series so far by contacting us here.

Sign up below for our free newsletter to be notified each time a new episode drops.

External Content The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. After subscribing, you will receive a one-off welcome series of six newsletters and then updates and info on SWI swissinfo.ch up to six times a year. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe