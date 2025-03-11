Who is accountable for missing cells? Find out in episode 4 of ‘Lost Cells’

SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

In the fourth episode of our new investigative podcast 'Lost Cells', we find out how worried parents tried to track down their missing cells and who they turned to for answers.

Families who had trusted the private bio-bank Cryo-Save with their cells now want answers: what standards are there in private stem cell banking in Switzerland? Who can give them answers about what happened? Can anyone be held responsible?



But it wasn’t just desperate parents who were trying to find out what was going on at this high-tech company. Antoine Harari and Valeria Mazzucchi are two investigative journalists working in Switzerland who were looking into claims of financial problems that were coming from employees of Cryo-Save.

Meanwhile, Luis Daniel visits Poland looking for assurances that his daughter’s stem cells can help him cure his cancer before it’s too late.



As international attention on major problems at Cryo-Save mounted, would anyone be able to provide clarity? Find out in episode four of our podcast, ‘Lost Cells‘.

An engaging six-part audio series

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists, Angela Saini, Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favourite podcast apps.

