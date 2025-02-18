Listen now to episode one of the gripping new podcast, ‘Lost Cells’

'Lost Cells' is an investigative audio documentary series that delves into the world of private stem cell banks in Switzerland. It examines the trust we place in technology to protect us from future illness—and what happens when that trust is broken.

Listen now to the first episode of ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, and YouTube. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the next episode.

In episode one of ‘Lost Cells’ we meet Luis Daniel, who suffers from a rare blood cancer. Could promising stem cell research, and a baby be the chance he’s been looking for?

Banking his baby’s cord blood offers an opportunity to access a potential cure. He looks to Cryo-Save, a leading private stem cell bank in Switzerland to help him protect himself and his family.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

A compelling investigative podcast series

‘Lost Cells‘ is an insightful exploration of the emerging cord blood banking industry that resonates deeply with our anxieties about health, technology, and the future.

The six-part series is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast produced in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists, Angela Saini, Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favorite podcast apps.

