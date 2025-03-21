Lost stem cells: the scandal of a Swiss cord blood bank

Imagine placing all your hopes on your baby’s stem cells to save their life or yours, only to fear seeing that hope vanish along with your child’s cells.

Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

When their daughter Isabella was born, Tatiana and Ratko stored her stem cells with the Swiss company Cryo-Save, just in case she might need them in the future.

And she did. Isabella has autism, and her stem cells were supposed to help doctors at Duke University with an experimental treatment.

But in 2019, the company went bankrupt, and the cells were transported to other countries. Tens of thousands of samples were unidentified when they arrived.

