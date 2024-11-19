Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Radioactive waste agency backs Swiss storage site referendum

Nagra welcomes a possible referendum on the nuclear repository
Nagra welcomes a possible referendum on the nuclear repository Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Radioactive waste agency backs Swiss storage site referendum
Listening: Radioactive waste agency backs Swiss storage site referendum

The National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra) would welcome a public vote on a proposed landfill storage site in Switzerland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nagra CEO Matthias Braun hopes that legitimization by voters in a referendum would speed up the process.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday, Braun said that a project of this size requires direct democratic legitimacy in addition to a technical review. The reason for the interview was the submission of the general license application for the deep geological repository for radioactive waste to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy on the same day.

+ Read about a Swiss invention to make nuclear power safer

Braun said it was right that the public should be concerned with the issue of a deep geological repository and the technical data. Objections could also block the process. “This makes it all the more important that there is a national vote on the repository,” he said. He would see any approval by the Swiss electorate as a “strong signal” to move forward.

Committee calls for referendum

Last week, a committee called for the national electorate to decide on the project after parliament. It stated that the electorate should have the final say on such a complex matter.

Opponents criticized the lack of a plan B and exit options, for example. They also complained that a landfill site for radioactive waste posed a danger to future generations, people and the environment.

Waste from existing plants

It has been known since September 2022 that the nuclear waste repository is to be drilled in the Zurich municipality of Stadel. “We are planning the planned deep repository for a volume of waste that will be produced during 60 years of operation of the existing nuclear power plants,” said Braun. A reserve has been factored in. Should Switzerland build new nuclear power plants in the future, there would be no room for their waste in the planned repository.

More
Nuclear powr plant

More

Fewer than third of Swiss back nuclear power

This content was published on Fewer than a third of Swiss people are in favour of nuclear power. Enthusiasm for wind turbines is also limited, according to a survey.

Read more: Fewer than third of Swiss back nuclear power

The responsible federal authorities will review the general license application for completeness by spring 2025. Only then will it be published. The Federal Council and Parliament will decide on the deep geological repository from 2029. Construction is scheduled to start in 2045.

“If voters reject the deep geological repository, for example in a possible referendum in 2030, the ball will be in the politicians’ court. A new process must then be initiated,” Braun said in the interview. Responsibility for the radioactive waste would then be handed over to the next generation.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

No Swiss bank in phase with environmental objectives

More

Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF

This content was published on None of the 15 major Swiss retail banks is meeting international climate and biodiversity targets, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF
UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR