Neighbouring blood vessels determine recovery from a stroke

Illustration of the blood vessels in the brain of a patient with early venous filling, i.e. the brain area is excessively reperfused after removal of the blood clot in the blocked artery. P. Thurner und Z. Kulcsar, USZ

A Swiss study has shown that successful recovery from a stroke depends on bridges with neighbouring blood vessels.

This discovery by researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) could improve the treatment of patients, according to a study published on MondayExternal link.

Patients with less effective connections between blood vessels in the brain – known as collateral networks – had poorer recovery after a stroke, said the study published in the journal Neuron.

In an ischaemic stroke, the blood supply to the brain is interrupted by a blocked blood vessel. To treat such a stroke, the blocked vessel has to be reopened using medication or a catheter.

Flooding the brain

The researchers were able to show that in patients with poor collateral connections, opening the blocked blood vessels caused a sort of flooding in the brain. The brain was once again irrigated rapidly and excessively, leading to cerebral haemorrhages and increased mortality in tests on mice.

The scientists then confirmed these results in humans: here too, excessive blood flow occurred in the brain, and recovery was poorer if the collateral connections between the vessels were poor.

These potentially harmful effects of too rapid a resumption of blood flow after treatment have been neglected until now, stressed the UZH researchers.

“Future therapeutic interventions for stroke should aim to enhance collateral function, allowing for beneficial reperfusion after stroke,” said study leader Susanne Wegener.

