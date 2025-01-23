Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New Swiss epidemic surveillance centre inaugurated

A new centre for monitoring epidemics was inaugurated in the Swiss capital of Bern on Thursday. The Centre for Pathogen Bioinformatics (CPB) aims to improve the monitoring of epidemics in Switzerland by analysing genomic data.

“We want to be better prepared for the next pandemic,” said Aitana Neves, the director of the new centre, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In future, the centre will manage data from the gene sequencing of microbes collected from wastewater or clinical samples throughout Switzerland. According to Neves, the aim is to monitor their epidemic potential, support research into their biology and ensure sustainable data management for research and public decision-makers.

The new centre will be managed by the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (SIB), headquartered in Lausanne.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

