New Swiss epidemic surveillance centre inaugurated

A new centre for monitoring epidemics was inaugurated in the Swiss capital of Bern on Thursday. The Centre for Pathogen Bioinformatics (CPB) aims to improve the monitoring of epidemics in Switzerland by analysing genomic data.

“We want to be better prepared for the next pandemic,” said Aitana Neves, the director of the new centre, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In future, the centre will manage data from the gene sequencing of microbes collected from wastewater or clinical samples throughout Switzerland. According to Neves, the aim is to monitor their epidemic potential, support research into their biology and ensure sustainable data management for research and public decision-makers.

The new centre will be managed by the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (SIB), headquartered in Lausanne.

