New Swiss technology to spare laboratory animals

In order to analyse so many antibodies simultaneously, the researchers have developed a type of barcode with which each antibody can be individually labelled. These barcodes, known as flycodes, consist of defined fragments of proteins.
After administration to the mouse, the individual antibody candidates can be separated and analysed separately, as the scientists showed in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (“PNAS”).
Many drugs are antibodies
“Our results show that the Flycodes technology provides high-quality preclinical data on the antibodies studied. We obtain much more data with fewer mice and of better quality, as the analyses can be compared directly,” study leader Markus Seeger was quoted as saying in the press release.
Many modern drugs are based on antibodies. These proteins very specifically recognise a certain structure on the surface of cells and bind to it. For the study, the researchers used antibodies that have already been approved as drugs.
Swiss researchers have developed a new, AI-supported method that analyses the behaviour of mice in the laboratory more efficiently.
