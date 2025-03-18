New Swiss technology to spare laboratory animals

New Swiss technology to save laboratory animals Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Researchers at the University of Zurich are using a new technology to reduce the number of laboratory animals used in drug development.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue Schweizer Technologie soll Versuchstiere sparen Original Read more: Neue Schweizer Technologie soll Versuchstiere sparen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Instead of testing new substances individually on mice, they can now test 25 antibodies simultaneously in a single mouse.

This speeds up the drug development process and reduces the number of animals required, according to a press release issued by the University of Zurich (UZH) on Tuesday.

+ Swiss voters reject animal testing ban

In order to analyse so many antibodies simultaneously, the researchers have developed a type of barcode with which each antibody can be individually labelled. These barcodes, known as flycodes, consist of defined fragments of proteins.

After administration to the mouse, the individual antibody candidates can be separated and analysed separately, as the scientists showed in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (“PNAS”).

Many drugs are antibodies

“Our results show that the Flycodes technology provides high-quality preclinical data on the antibodies studied. We obtain much more data with fewer mice and of better quality, as the analyses can be compared directly,” study leader Markus Seeger was quoted as saying in the press release.

Many modern drugs are based on antibodies. These proteins very specifically recognise a certain structure on the surface of cells and bind to it. For the study, the researchers used antibodies that have already been approved as drugs.

More

More AI can reduce the number of animals needed for research This content was published on Swiss researchers have developed a new, AI-supported method that analyses the behaviour of mice in the laboratory more efficiently. Read more: AI can reduce the number of animals needed for research

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.