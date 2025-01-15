Parts of oldest ice core to arrive in Switzerland from the Antarctic

Parts of the oldest ice core ever recorded will be arriving in Switzerland from the Antarctic in mid-summer.

Deutsch de Wertvolles Antarktis-Eis wird im Hochsommer in Bern eintreffen Original Read more: Wertvolles Antarktis-Eis wird im Hochsommer in Bern eintreffen

Researchers at the University of Bern are eagerly anticipating a unique scientific find this August. They announced on Wednesday that parts of the oldest ice from the Antarctic to date will arrive in Switzerland.

The 2.8-kilometre-long ice core holds climate data dating back over 1.2 million years. It was successfully retrieved earlier this year. At the University of Bern’s ice laboratory, researchers will analyse gases such as CO2 and methane in the ice to gather information about the climate during that period.

“This requires precision,” said Hubertus Fischer, who is leading the Swiss investigations. “We are very meticulous about this,” said the researcher. The university is ready. “Our methods have been extensively tested.” Parts of the ice are also being analysed by other universities in Europe.

At the moment, the ice cores are still in the Antarctic. They will soon be loaded into special refrigerated containers on an Italian research ship, which will transport them to Europe.

