Planets could be much more water-rich than thought, study finds

Planets are much richer in water than previously thought Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Distant planets could contain much more water than thought, albeit hidden deep inside rather than on the surface, according to a study with Swiss participation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Planeten sind viel wasserreicher als bisher gedacht Original Read more: Planeten sind viel wasserreicher als bisher gedacht

Until now, scientists have assumed that water on planets is mainly found on their surfaces. A study published on Tuesday in Nature Astronomy, in which a researcher from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich was involved, shows that this is not the case.

“The results of our model for the planet’s interior call into question the previous idea of water worlds: most of the water (even more than 95%) can be stored deep in the core and in mantle and not on the surface,” wrote the researchers, led by Caroline Dorn. Distant planets which were previously thought to be water-poor could therefore actually be rich in water.

+ Read more: Swiss researchers hunting for ice on comets

According to the researchers, the results could have implications for the habitability of so-called water-rich Super-Earths, i.e. planets whose surface is covered by a deep, global ocean and which are larger than Earth.

“Even water-rich Super-Earths could have the potential to develop Earth-like surface conditions,” the researchers wrote. Previous studies had come to the conclusion that life on such planets is not possible.

According to an ETH Zurich press release, the study was triggered by investigations into the Earth’s water content, which came to a surprising conclusion four years ago: oceans on the Earth’s surface contain only a small proportion of the total amount of water on our planet. The contents of more than 80 oceans could be hidden in the Earth’s interior.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.