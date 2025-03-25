Reality hits: hard truths come to light in the final episode of ‘Lost Cells’

Some shocking final revelations come to the surface in the last episode of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’. Was Luis Daniel’s quest for his family’s cord blood worth it? Where are the Swiss authorities in this tangled web? Download episode six now to discover the final part of this story.

I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.

In our series finale, the Lost Cells team digs deeper into the international standards of the cord blood banking industry. We speak to a specialist who has been working at the forefront of stem cell research for a long time, Dr Joanne Kurtzberg.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, Antoine confronts the Swiss authorities for answers and gains some surprising results. Tatiana and Ratko vow to go public and warn parents all over the world with everything they’ve learned about cord blood banking.

An investigative audio series into cord blood banking

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists Angela Saini and Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favourite podcast apps.

