Swiss researchers monitor animal populations with AI microphone

Researchers in Lausanne are using an intelligent microphone to make the animal world audible. The microphone automatically records animal sounds over large areas and analyses them using artificial intelligence (AI).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This microphone makes it possible to identify species, monitor changes in ecosystems and make data-based decisions on environmental and nature conservation issues, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) announced on Friday.

The microphones filter out background noise. Algorithms then recognise the sounds made by certain animal species. This information is displayed in an app.

Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 2025

Test with wolves in Glarus

The microphone was first tested on wolves in canton Glarus. The researchers carried out a series of tests in 2022 which, according to the EPFL, showed that the new device can be useful for knowing where the animals are and when. Although the microphone system is not yet able to recognise individual animals by their calls, it can distinguish between the calls of adults and young animals, the university explained.

The technology can now also be applied to a large number of other animal species. In addition to wolves, the microphone is also able to recognise birds and amphibians and monitor their populations. In the future, it should even be possible to observe different species of animals in different habitats at the same time.

The microphone was developed by EPFL start-up Synature.

