Swiss army funds sovereign satellite network scheme

Wisekey CEO Carlos Moreira has a vision for Swiss satellites RTS / MATHIEU HENDERSON

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss defence ministry is funding domestically produced satellites that could eventually lead to the creation of a sovereign communications network.

4 minutes

SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The first test satellite from the Geneva-based company Wisekey has been flying over Switzerland three times a day since January, with more to follow.

+ Switzerland eyes mediation role to ward off space conflict

The satellite is not much larger than a desktop computer – a gray box equipped with panels. Wisekey launched the first test satellite for the Swiss army in January from California on a launch vehicle from Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Company founder and CEO Carlos Moreira confirmed this to Swiss public broadcaster SRF. “The satellite belongs to us. We lease it to the Swiss army through a partnership,” Moreira said.

Moreira’s company has been working with the army for three years. The next satellite is scheduled to be launched in June, with five more to follow. “Every time the satellite flies over Switzerland, we conduct tests,” said Moreira.

More

Opinion More Why Switzerland’s proposed space law matters This content was published on Switzerland’s proposed law on space operations will impact on how we collectively manage our activities beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Read more: Why Switzerland’s proposed space law matters

This happens three times a day. They test whether the antennas are connecting with the receivers on the ground.

Future space strategy

Together with the Swiss armed forces, military applications are being tested, such as protected and encrypted communications, reconnaissance, and the search and tracking of our own troops and weapons systems in the field.

For example, the Internet of Things is being transferred to the battlefield. This allows a commander to know the location of his troops and weapons at all times – via satellite signals.

The army confirmed it is participating in the project but will not give details. A spokesperson said a future strategy paper on space will soon be presented to the Federal Council.

The Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) has reported that approximately CHF250,000 Swiss francs will be allocated to Wisekey for research contracts.

Millions in investments

Moreira’s vision is to offer Switzerland an independent satellite network. The army is an obvious customer. One day, 100 such satellites could fly in low orbit around the Earth and over Switzerland. Other federal agencies, organisations, or companies should also have access to them.

Current geopolitics indicates that every country should operate its own satellite network, said Moreira. “Being dependent on another country is undesirable,” he noted, referring to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, on which the Ukrainian armed forces depend.

Switzerland has been dependent on France to date. The Swiss armed forces entered into a cooperation with France a few years ago to obtain satellite imagery.

Switzerland’s ability to reach for the stars is due to the lower cost of satellites. According to Moreira, each satellite needs an investment of around CHF500,000, which allows countries like Switzerland to launch and operate their own networks.

Moreira company is investing several million Swiss francs in the project itself, also in the hope of gaining the military as a long-term partner.

More In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight Nobel laureates, an exoplanet telescope, and instruments on board 50 space missions: In space, Switzerland is everywhere. Read more: In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content