Swiss experts demand urgent action against quagga mussel invasion

Over the next 30 years, experts expect the number of mussels in Switzerland to increase by a factor of up to twenty. Keystone-SDA

Swiss experts say swift action is required to combat the spread of invasive quagga mussels in the Alpine nation.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion auf Original Read more: Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion auf

Measures should be implemented as quickly and comprehensively as possible, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) said on Tuesday.

The measures must also be coordinated within Switzerland and with neighbouring countries, Eawag said in a statement.

The recommendations are based on a new report compiled by Eawag experts on behalf of the Federal Office for the Environment and the Federal Expert Committee for Biosafety.

The quagga mussel, which originates from the Black Sea, has been spreading rapidly in Swiss waters for around ten years.

According to Eawag, the mussels are fundamentally changing ecosystems, which among other things means that fish are finding less food.

They are also clogging up water pipes, making expensive maintenance work necessary. Over the next 30 years, experts expect the number of mussels in Switzerland to increase by a factor of up to twenty.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

