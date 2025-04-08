The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

Swiss experts demand urgent action against quagga mussel invasion

Experts call for swift action against quagga mussel invasion
Over the next 30 years, experts expect the number of mussels in Switzerland to increase by a factor of up to twenty. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss experts demand urgent action against quagga mussel invasion
Listening: Swiss experts demand urgent action against quagga mussel invasion

Swiss experts say swift action is required to combat the spread of invasive quagga mussels in the Alpine nation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Measures should be implemented as quickly and comprehensively as possible, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) said on Tuesday.

The measures must also be coordinated within Switzerland and with neighbouring countries, Eawag said in a statement.

The recommendations are based on a new report compiled by Eawag experts on behalf of the Federal Office for the Environment and the Federal Expert Committee for Biosafety.

More

The quagga mussel, which originates from the Black Sea, has been spreading rapidly in Swiss waters for around ten years.

According to Eawag, the mussels are fundamentally changing ecosystems, which among other things means that fish are finding less food.

They are also clogging up water pipes, making expensive maintenance work necessary. Over the next 30 years, experts expect the number of mussels in Switzerland to increase by a factor of up to twenty.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

House price rises accelerate

More

Swiss property prices continue to climb

This content was published on The prices of owner-occupied properties continued to rise in the first three months of 2025. But large regional disparities remain.

Read more: Swiss property prices continue to climb
The storm from the USA continues to sweep through the Swiss stock market

More

US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market

This content was published on The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world's stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.

Read more: US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
Swiss vote on e-ID likely

More

Swiss likely to vote on e-ID

This content was published on The referendum committee announced in Bern on Monday that it had collected more than 60,000 signatures against the e-ID project. The initials still need to be approved.

Read more: Swiss likely to vote on e-ID
Increase in offences committed by minors in Ticino

More

Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

This content was published on The number of offences committed by minors in canton Ticino, southern Switzerland, rose by over 20% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Read more: Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR