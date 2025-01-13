Swiss researchers turn CO2 into industrial chemical

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Using a new process, Swiss researchers can convert CO2 into the chemical acetaldehyde, which is valuable for industry. Acetaldehyde is used in the production of perfume and plastics, among other things.

Until now, the chemical has been produced from raw materials obtained from fossil fuels such as crude oil or natural gas, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) explained on Monday.

According to the EPFL, this benefits the environment in two ways. On the one hand, the greenhouse gas CO2 is used instead of being released into the atmosphere, and on the other hand, the new process reduces the need for fossil fuels for acetaldehyde production.

The research team led by EPFL has developed a new copper catalyst for this purpose. Such catalysts have previously proven to be suitable for this conversion. However, according to the EPFL, they previously had to contend with low selectivity. They therefore not only converted the CO2 into acetaldehyde, but also produced many by-products at the same time.

In the tests, the new catalyst converted 92% of the CO2 into the desired chemical. “The results were remarkable,” EPFL said in the press release. In addition, the catalyst maintained its performance over several cycles and did not oxidise even after contact with air.

As acetaldehyde is a building block for many other chemicals, this research has the potential to change numerous industries, from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, according to the university.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

