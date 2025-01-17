Swiss researchers warn ‘mega-droughts’ are spreading around the world

Between 1980 and 2018, the global land area affected by prolonged droughts increased by an average of around 50,000 square kilometres per year – an area bigger than Switzerland – researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) said in a study published in the journal Science.
“Multi-year droughts cause enormous economic damage, for example in agriculture and power generation,” said Dirk Karger, head of the study, according to a WSL statement on Thursday.
This has been caused by rising temperatures linked to climate change, the researchers explained. These lead to greater fluctuations in precipitation and at the same time increase evaporation from the soil and vegetation.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises
This content was published on
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.