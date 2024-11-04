Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss scientists to use AI for improved weather and climate forecasts

The scientists will be able to use the computing power of the Alps supercomputer, one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, for the joint project. Keystone-SDA
MeteoSwiss and the Swiss Data Science Center (SDSC) want to make greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) in meteorology and climatology in the future. A corresponding framework agreement for the next four years has been signed.

The use of AI is intended to optimise short-term weather forecasts, better predict the development of storms, and increase the precision of the ten-day weather forecast, the Federal Office of Meterology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) and the SDSC said on Monday. The automatic use of measuring devices, such as weather cameras, and the quality control of these measurements should also be driven forward by AI.

By using AI, scientists can better observe the climate of the past and calculate with greater accuracy the climate of the future, the two institutions said. These climate analyses are a key basis for adapting to climate change, measuring the potential of wind power and photovoltaics, and for assessing the risk of flooding.

+ Swiss Alps supercomputer to leverage AI for science

The two partners are working closely with the Swiss National Supercomputing Center at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, and will be able to use the computing power of the Alps supercomputer for the joint project. This is one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world and is particularly suitable for computing applications in the field of AI.

