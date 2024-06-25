Swiss start-up installs 3D structures to make coral feel at home

In this undated but recent photo released by the WWF, fish swim in an area of a newly discovered reef off the coast of Thailand. Keystone/AP Photo/WWF

An innovation from Zurich could well help halt the disappearance of coral reefs in the Philippines. The start-up has specifically created structures that attract polyps and encourage them to form colonies.

It’s a technological and environmental challenge that should enable these tiny marine animals – the corals – to continue to exist.

To accommodate them, the young Zurich-based organisation Rrreefs has placed 100m2 of concrete bricks covered with terracotta clay off the coast of the Philippines. This coral “mini-hotel”, which required the printing of 820 modules, is designed to attract larvae.

Coral larvae have appeared in the artificial reef in the Philippines RTS

“The clay used is a very good substrate,” stresses the start-up’s co-founder, Hanna Kuhfuss. Coral larvae also detect colour and “first settle on structures like this”, she explains.

Almost three months after the installation, the scientists made a pleasant discovery: larvae have already appeared in the artificial reef. “It’s fantastic,” enthuses Kuhfuss, who explains that the organisms probably “settled in within a week”.

‘Desperate situation’

This is a source of hope for the researchers, who are aiming to restore 700 kilometres of coastline by 2034, or 1% of the world’s coral reefs.

“Given the desperate situation in which our reefs find themselves, we need ideas, and this is a good one,” says Christian Wild, professor of marine ecology at Bremen University.

According to the WWF, 30% to 50% of coral reefs could disappear by the end of the century. The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is estimated to have lost half its surface area in the past 30 years.

