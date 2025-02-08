Swiss study: Arabica cultivation areas could be halved by 2050

The numbers are from a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), which explains that the decline is due to coffee plants being particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. Falling soil pH values and erosion are also likely to harm cultivation.
Brazil is particularly likely to feel the effects of this: the country is by far the largest producer of Arabica coffee, accounting for almost four times as much coffee in the 2023/24 season as the world’s second-largest producer, Colombia.
Arabica beans are considered to be fruitier, more aromatic and less bitter. They are mainly used for espresso-based drinks and account for around 70% of global production.
Robusta beans, on the other hand, are earthier and nuttier and contain more bitter substances. They are used for instant coffee and make up the remaining 30% of the global harvest.
