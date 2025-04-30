Swissgrid to reinforce electricty supply with CHF5.5bn investment

Swissgrid to invest around 5.5 billion in the electricity grid by 2040 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's national electricity infrastructure operator Swissgrid is to invest around CHF5.5 billion to bolster electricity supply by 2040.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swissgrid investiert bis 2040 rund 5,5 Milliarden ins Stromnetz Original Read more: Swissgrid investiert bis 2040 rund 5,5 Milliarden ins Stromnetz

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swissgrid 31 major projects in mind, which are necessary due to decarbonisation, digitalisation and decentralisation.

+ Swiss-EU electricity agreement: the key issues to tackle

The grid reinforcement and expansion comprises 25 existing projects and six new ones, Swissgrid announced on Wednesday when it published its Grid Strategy 2040.

The company is planning to increase the voltage and power on 400 kilometres of Switzerland’s 6,700-kilometre-long grid. New lines are planned for 790 kilometres. According to the government, overhead lines have priority.

+ Swiss electricity prices to fall 10% in 2025

Swissgrid is planning 21 new controllable transformers to improve the control of electricity flows. Ten are replacements and 11 are new. The grid currently has 22 of these transformers, which are also important for importing electricity.

Swissgrid also plans to renovate 1,300 kilometres of the grid. Two thirds of the lines are more than 60 years old.

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content