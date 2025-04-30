Swissgrid to reinforce electricty supply with CHF5.5bn investment

The grid reinforcement and expansion comprises 25 existing projects and six new ones, Swissgrid announced on Wednesday when it published its Grid Strategy 2040.
The company is planning to increase the voltage and power on 400 kilometres of Switzerland’s 6,700-kilometre-long grid. New lines are planned for 790 kilometres. According to the government, overhead lines have priority.
Swissgrid is planning 21 new controllable transformers to improve the control of electricity flows. Ten are replacements and 11 are new. The grid currently has 22 of these transformers, which are also important for importing electricity.
Swissgrid also plans to renovate 1,300 kilometres of the grid. Two thirds of the lines are more than 60 years old.
Adapted from German by DeepL/mga
