Switzerland leads Europe in research spending per capita

Switzerland spent just under €915 (CHF856) per capita on research and development in 2023, the highest in Europe. The average per capita spending in the European Union (EU) was around €275. Switzerland ranks sixth in Europe.
Among EU member states, Luxembourg (€647) led in per capita spending on research and development, followed by Denmark (€552) and Germany (€529), according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. Two non-EU countries, Iceland (€751) and Norway (€677), also spent more per capita than Luxembourg but less than Switzerland.
Overall, EU member states spent a total of €123.7 billion on research and development. Germany accounted for about a third (€44.7 billion), followed by France (€18.3 billion) and Italy (€13.4 billion).
The USA outspent the EU on research and development last year, with a total expenditure of €187 billion, according to Eurostat data. Switzerland’s total spending was €8.1 billion, making it the sixth highest in Europe.
