Switzerland remains ‘world’s most innovative country’

But WIPO also deplored the slowdown in innovation in its communication on Thursday.
For well over a decade, Switzerland has been ranked first in the Global Innovation Index, which brings together dozens of indicators from more than 130 countries. According to the report, it ranks in the top five in all areas except infrastructure, where it comes seventh.
As was the case a year ago, it leads the way in terms of access to new technologies and the production of know-how and technologies.
It is no longer in the lead for the political environment for business, where it comes behind Singapore for the first time, or for patents.
More broadly, WIPO deplores a 40% drop in venture capital investment last year, and a slowdown in research spending in the various countries.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
