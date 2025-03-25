Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland tops list for patent applications per capita

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland filed almost 10,000 patents in 2024, recording its fourth consecutive year of growth. It ranks third in Europe and seventh worldwide for total applications but is the country that filed the most applications per capita.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

These are the findings of the annual results of the European Patent Office (EPO), published on Tuesday. In total, the EPO registered almost 200,000 patent applications from all over the world, a stable level compared with the previous year. Switzerland accounted for 9,966 applications, 3.2% more than in 2023.

Computer science, which includes areas of artificial intelligence (AI), was the most important field for the first time, with 16,815 patent applications worldwide in 2024. Electrical machines, appliances and energy recorded the strongest growth (+8.9%).

+ Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what’s new for 2025

By contrast, digital communications, which includes inventions related to mobile networks, saw a decline of 6.3%.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

