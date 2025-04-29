Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets
The rubber abrasion from climbing shoes makes for thick air in climbing gyms. The concentration of potentially harmful chemicals in climbing gyms is sometimes higher than on busy roads, say researchers from Switzerland and Austria in a study.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
In Kletterhallen ist die Luft stärker verschmutzt als an Strassen
Original
“The air pollution in the boulder gyms was higher than we had expected,” said study leader Thilo Hofmann from the University of Vienna in a statement from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) on Tuesday.
“The values we measured are among the highest ever documented worldwide, comparable to multi-lane roads in megacities.”
The reason for the air pollution in climbing gyms is the soles of climbing shoes. These are made of rubber compounds similar to car tyres.
For the new study, the researchers collected dust samples from various bouldering gyms in Switzerland, France and Spain. They published the results in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Air.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
Swiss fencers apologise for diplomatic scandal with Israel
This content was published on
Two days after causing a diplomatic scandal at the U23 European Championships in Tallinn, the Swiss fencers responsible have published a jointly signed apology on Instagram.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.