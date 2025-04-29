The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets

The rubber abrasion from climbing shoes makes for thick air in climbing gyms. The concentration of potentially harmful chemicals in climbing gyms is sometimes higher than on busy roads, say researchers from Switzerland and Austria in a study.

“The air pollution in the boulder gyms was higher than we had expected,” said study leader Thilo Hofmann from the University of Vienna in a statement from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) on Tuesday.

“The values we measured are among the highest ever documented worldwide, comparable to multi-lane roads in megacities.”

The reason for the air pollution in climbing gyms is the soles of climbing shoes. These are made of rubber compounds similar to car tyres.

+ Why the high point of climbing is not the summit

For the new study, the researchers collected dust samples from various bouldering gyms in Switzerland, France and Spain. They published the results in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Air.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

