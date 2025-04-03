The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness

The Confederation wants healthy and sustainable food for all
The Confederation wants healthy and sustainable food for all Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness
Listening: Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness

In Switzerland, 2.2 million people are affected by non-communicable diseases, partly because people are not eating a balanced diet, according to the Federal Office for Food Safety (OSAV).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A balanced diet, sufficient physical activity and a healthy weight go a long way towards preventing illnesses such as diabetes, according to the OSAV. People eat too many sweets, salty snacks and fats, and not enough fruit, vegetables and legumes.

+ The Swiss have to eat less meat by 2050. Here’s how.

This has consequences: 15% of children and adolescents and 43% of adults in Switzerland are overweight or obese. The way we eat also has an impact on the environment, not least because of food waste: in Switzerland, this amounts to 2.8 million tonnes a year.

The OSAV has taken these figures into account in its Swiss Nutrition Strategy 2025-2032, which focuses on health promotion and sustainability. The strategy aims to increase the population’s knowledge of nutrition, improve the supply of healthy foods and encourage research into food and foodstuffs.

Political and economic circles, the administration and private institutions are all involved. To implement the strategy, the OSAV intends to draw up an action plan with quantifiable measures and targets by the end of 2025.

More

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

How have your eating habits changed?

An increasing number of people in Switzerland chose a vegetarian or vegan diet various reasons. What are your experiences?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
87 Comments
View the discussion

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR