Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness

A balanced diet, sufficient physical activity and a healthy weight go a long way towards preventing illnesses such as diabetes, according to the OSAV. People eat too many sweets, salty snacks and fats, and not enough fruit, vegetables and legumes.
This has consequences: 15% of children and adolescents and 43% of adults in Switzerland are overweight or obese. The way we eat also has an impact on the environment, not least because of food waste: in Switzerland, this amounts to 2.8 million tonnes a year.
The OSAV has taken these figures into account in its Swiss Nutrition Strategy 2025-2032, which focuses on health promotion and sustainability. The strategy aims to increase the population’s knowledge of nutrition, improve the supply of healthy foods and encourage research into food and foodstuffs.
Political and economic circles, the administration and private institutions are all involved. To implement the strategy, the OSAV intends to draw up an action plan with quantifiable measures and targets by the end of 2025.
More
More
From Aromat to absinthe: this is the taste of Switzerland
This content was published on
Epiphany cake, Emmental cheese, or cervelat: Switzerland’s culinary heritage is as diverse as its landscapes.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.