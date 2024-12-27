Nature magazine: scientific breakthroughs in medicine and space travel in 2025

The science magazine Nature expects breakthroughs in mind-reading machines, new remedies for weight loss and advances in particle physics in 2025. Switzerland is set to make important contributions to these breakthroughs.

Obesity breakthroughs

Nature expects “a wave” of new treatments for obesity in 2025, according to the journal’s website. Following the great popularity of weight-loss injections such as Wegovy in 2024, anti-obesity drugs in the form of pills could come onto the market next year. According to Nature, such drugs are easier to produce and therefore potentially cheaper than current treatments. The specialist journal refers to a phase III study on the pill Orforfilpron from US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which is due to be completed in 2025.

Machines that read thoughts

Nature also expects advances in brain-computer interfaces (BCI). These are technologies that enable direct communication between the human brain and external devices. According to the specialist magazine, China is planning to test new BCIs in 2025. One of these products, called NEO, will enable paralysed people to control their hands again with their brain.

Switzerland is also working on mind-reading machines. Two years ago, researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) implanted a paralysed man with an device that enabled him to control his legs with his thoughts for the first time.

Steps in the direction of the moon

Next year will be a busy year for lunar traffic, writes Nature. After a spacecraft from a private company landed on the moon for the first time in history in 2024, the specialist magazine expects several similar missions in the coming year. The Tokyo-based company ispace and the US company Intuitive Machines are planning to land devices on the moon. In addition, the US space agency NASA is sending a new mission to the moon.

Tiny particles on the track

In particle physics, Nature expects several new developments. After more than a decade of construction, researchers hope to be able to put the European Spallation Source (ESS) in Sweden into operation in 2025. In this facility, scientists want to accelerate neutrons to almost the speed of light and then shoot them at heavy metals. This will allow them to study the structure of the materials in more detail.

At the same time, a detailed feasibility study for a planned new supercollider is to be completed at the European Nuclear Research Center CERN in Geneva in 2025. The particle accelerator, known as the Future Circular Collider, with a circumference of 91 kilometers, is to replace the current Large Hadron Collider. However, a decision on the construction of this new facility is not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

