University of Bern involved in NASA mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa

University of Bern involved in Nasa mission to Jupiter's moon Europa Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Four researchers from the University of Bern are taking part in NASA's mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. The aim of the mission is to examine the icy moon for evidence of extraterrestrial life.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Universität Bern an Nasa-Mission zum Jupitermond Europa beteiligt Original Read more: Universität Bern an Nasa-Mission zum Jupitermond Europa beteiligt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The researchers are part of the scientific team for the mission cameras, the Europa Imaging System (EIS) and the MASPEX mass spectrometer, the University of Bern said on Friday.

The Europa Clipper space probe, which is due to reach Jupiter’s moon Europa in April 2030, has nine scientific instruments that work synchronously and collect data.

+ In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

For this purpose, the probe will fly over the moon’s surface almost 50 times at an altitude of 25 kilometres, the statement said. During each flyby, Europa Clipper will hover over a different location to scan almost the entire moon.

The EIS camera system is also used here. The researchers hope to be able to use the EIS camera to determine whether there is liquid water near the surface of Europa. MASPEX will be used to investigate the chemistry of the moon’s suspected underground ocean.

The Europa Clipper is the largest space probe that NASA has ever built for a planetary mission. It started its 2.9 billion kilometre journey from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

More

More Close encounters of the Swiss kind This content was published on What might alien life forms look like and how might we find them? An exhibition in Zurich sheds light years on the issue. Read more: Close encounters of the Swiss kind

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.