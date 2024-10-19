University of Bern involved in Nasa mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

For this purpose, the probe will fly over the moon’s surface almost 50 times at an altitude of 25 kilometres, the statement said. During each flyby, Europa Clipper will hover over a different location to scan almost the entire moon.
The EIS camera system is also used here. The researchers hope to be able to use the EIS camera to determine whether there is liquid water near the surface of Europa. MASPEX will be used to investigate the chemistry of the moon’s suspected underground ocean.
The Europa Clipper is the largest space probe that NASA has ever built for a planetary mission. It started its 2.9 billion kilometre journey from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
