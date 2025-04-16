The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

Vaccine-sharing pandemic measures agreed in Geneva

It took three years to agree a future global pandemic plan.
It took three years to agree a future global pandemic plan. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Vaccine-sharing pandemic measures agreed in Geneva
Listening: Vaccine-sharing pandemic measures agreed in Geneva

After three years of negotiations, World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed on measures to tackle future pandemics. The breakthrough was announced in Geneva on Tuesday night.

This content was published on
4 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The historic draft agreement to prepare the world for pandemics still needs to be formally approved by the World Health Assembly in May.

“History is being made today in Geneva,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists.

+ WHO sets 2025 pandemic treaty goal

Symbolically, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, like his second-in-command, Michael Ryan, wore a green tie, the color used to validate each clause of this arrangement. And the champagne was uncorked.

Mixed reaction

After more than three years of discussions, an agreement in principle appeared to have been reached on Saturday morning. But discussion dragged on for several more days over the fine details of the text, such as knowledge transfer to developing countries.

Now it has been agreed, members will commit to facilitating, “voluntarily and on mutually agreed terms,” ​​the manufacture of vaccines and other countermeasures in all regions of the world.

+ Inside Geneva Podcast: Will we get a pandemic treaty?

Most NGOs, such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), welcome the positive move for greater “solidarity” and a first joint international mechanism on this issue. Others denounce the “hypocrisy” of rich countries, which will not sufficiently guarantee equitable access to scientific know-how.

But a mandatory transfer of technology looks impossible. Some states want to choose who they collaborate with, to avoid future competitors, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted.

The stated goal was to provide the international community with resources to prevent further discrimination in the event of a pandemic. The delay in delivering doses during the coronavirus outbreak had caused many additional deaths in developing countries.

Affordable prices

Wealthy countries, including Switzerland, have guard their pharmaceutical companies and intellectual property. This has come into sharper focus with the threat of United States tariffs.

According to the WHO agreement, a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system will be launched, but some details still need to be negotiated in an annex.

In future, 10% of the volume of any vaccine or technology used to combat pandemics must be donated “rapidly” to the WHO. An equivalent share must be sold to the organisation at affordable prices. A global network led by WHO will also be established to remove barriers in supply chains. But decisions on this mechanism will depend on the various parties to the agreement.

Developing countries, for their part, have relented and agreed to invest more in pandemic preparedness, particularly in animal health.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Valais: cantonal police block the road for travellers

More

Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway

This content was published on Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police.

Read more: Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway
New record for egg consumption in Switzerland

More

Swiss break egg consumption record

This content was published on The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

Read more: Swiss break egg consumption record
Greenhouse gases: slight fall in Swiss emissions by 2023

More

Swiss emissions fall by 2%

This content was published on Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, emissions were 26% lower than in 1990.

Read more: Swiss emissions fall by 2%
Population expected to grow to 10.5 million by 2055

More

Swiss population could hit 10.5 million by 2055

This content was published on The Swiss population is expected to grow to 10.5 million by 2055, mainly due to immigration, according to the latest forecast by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Read more: Swiss population could hit 10.5 million by 2055

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR