Vaping helps smokers quit tobacco, says global study

Giving up smoking is easier with the help of e-cigarettes, according to research led by the University of Bern.

Researchers reached this conclusion by conducting the world’s largest study on the subject.

The electrically powered devices that release nicotine in the form of vapour are an effective aid to quitting tobacco cigarettes, the University of Bern wrote on Thursday. With the help of e-cigarettes, quitting tobacco is about twice as successful as without it.

A total of 1,246 participants were interviewed and examined in two groups over six months. The abstinence rate from tobacco smoking was 53% in the group with e-vapers and 32% in the group without vapes.

According to the study, this corresponds to 67% more abstinence with e-cigarettes compared to not vaping.

According to the study, e-cigarettes, which produce significantly fewer harmful substances than tobacco cigarettes, do not help reduce nicotine dependence.

