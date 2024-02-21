5G in Switzerland – where does the rollout stand?
Smart devices – from fridges that can order groceries to postal drones and self-driving cars – are on the horizon. They will require a new, faster network. Where does Switzerland stand on its 5G rollout, and what are the risks that come with the new technology?
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.