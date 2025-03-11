Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

What is permafrost and why is it a threat?

Between 6-8% of Swiss territory is unstable, according to the Federal Office for the Environment. Settlements below permafrost zones must increasingly expect landslides and mudflows in the years ahead. In this video we show how warming temperatures are slowly thawing permafrost and affecting the stability of Swiss mountains.

1 minute
