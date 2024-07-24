Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Science

What’s inside a comet?

Astrophysicists at the University of BernExternal link want to study the ice beneath the surface of comets, using a type of instrument usually used in airport security. The ice on comets could help answer questions about the formation of our solar system.

This content was published on
1 minute

A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This month’s video picks

Never miss a new video in your language from SWI swissinfo.ch again; sign up to have them sent once a month straight to your inbox

Monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
64 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Model of Jupiter moon

More

The European mission to Jupiter lifts off

This content was published on On April 14 the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer began its journey to Jupiter. An instrument developed in Bern is a key part of the mission.

Read more: The European mission to Jupiter lifts off
Teaser picture showing paper model of James Webb telescope

More

A glimpse into the origins of the universe

This content was published on Swiss astrophysicist Adrian Glauser guides us through the technology in the most powerful space telescope ever deployed – the James Webb.

Read more: A glimpse into the origins of the universe

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR