Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Swiss study sheds light on link between obesity and metabolic diseases

Zurich research team maps cells of overweight people
Zurich research team maps cells of overweight people Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss study sheds light on link between obesity and metabolic diseases
Listening: Swiss study sheds light on link between obesity and metabolic diseases

Researchers in Zurich have mapped cellular changes in overweight individuals, which could shed light on the link between obesity and certain metabolic diseases.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A research team in Zurich has developed a detailed map of cellular changes in overweight individuals. The federal technology institute ETH Zurich says this tool could help explain why some overweight people develop illnesses while others remain healthy.

+ Rising Swiss obesity levels: can new fat loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy help? 

People who are significantly overweight face a higher risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. However, not all overweight individuals develop these metabolic diseases, according to a press release from ETH Zurich on Wednesday. About a quarter of severely overweight people remain healthy.

To identify biological markers that raise the risk of metabolic diseases, ETH Zurich researchers, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Leipzig, Germany, collected cells from overweight individuals.

More
injection

More

Roche’s big bet on big diseases

This content was published on Swiss pharma giant Roche is the latest company to refocus its R&D investment on diseases like obesity that weigh heavily on healthcare budgets.

Read more: Roche’s big bet on big diseases

They also discovered differences between the cells of men and women. A specific type of progenitor cell is found only in the visceral fat of women. According to the researchers, this could explain why men and women develop metabolic diseases differently.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR