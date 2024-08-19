Scores in central Serbia rally against Rio Tinto’s lithium project

VALJEVO, Serbia (Reuters) – Hundreds of people gathered in the central Serbian town of Valjevo on Monday to protest Rio Tinto’s, lithium project in Western Serbia, over fears it could pollute the land.

Protesters in the central square of the industrial city, which has a population of 55,000, and is located about 100 km (60 miles) west of Belgrade, chanted, “You will not dig,” and “Rio Tinto, leave Serbia!”

“We will not allow it; we will fight as much as we can,” said Sonja, 50, a resident of Valjevo.

Aleksandar Jovanovic Cuta, one of the protest organizers, said that “the agony called lithium is continuing.”

“Serbia will not go quiet over this issue. This is non-negotiable,” he said.

On Aug. 10, tens of thousands rallied in the capital, Belgrade. Authorities said the protests were politically motivated and aimed at toppling populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

In Valjevo, protesters also demanded an end to what they perceive as a government clampdown on green activists.

Since the Aug. 10 rally, police have questioned and searched the apartments of over 40 green activists, mainly on suspicion of conspiring against the country’s constitution, said activist Aleksandra Bulatovic.

She was also questioned for her criticism of the lithium project.

“This is unconstitutional; they (authorities) are abusing the law. This is pure repression,” she said. Bulatovic denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, Belgrade reinstated Rio Tinto’s license to develop what would be Europe’s biggest lithium mine, two years after the previous government halted the process following mass rallies by environmental groups.

If implemented, the $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project could cover 90% of Europe’s current lithium needs and make Rio Tinto one of the world’s leading lithium producers.

Lithium is a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and mobile devices.

Serbian officials argue that the lithium mine would boost Balkan country’s economy, but environmentalists warn that the cost would be too high.