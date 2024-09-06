Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Second body found in Mallorca canyon where British hiker died

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Guardia Civil police found a young man’s body on Friday in a mountainous area of Mallorca where they were searching for a British hiker whose partner’s body was discovered earlier this week after a storm hit the island.

Emergency services have since Wednesday been searching in the area near the Torrent de Pareis canyon, in the Tramuntana mountains, for the two Britons who went missing after flash floods. One of them, a woman, was found dead on Wednesday.

“The Guardia Civil has found the body of a young man which, pending judicial identification, would correspond to the young man who disappeared last Tuesday while doing the Torrent de Pareis walk,” the police statement said.

Authorities had earlier said another 10 hikers had been rescued from the canyon after being surprised by Tuesday’s storm and they reported two people being swept away.

Torrent de Pareis is a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the most scenic day walks in Mallorca, starting at the heart of the Tramuntana range and opening up on a sandy beach. The hiking difficulty level is rated at medium/high and flash floods usually occur between autumn and spring.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR