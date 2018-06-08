Navigation

Security Switzerland tightens airspace restrictions for pope visit

...
Geneva airport

An area of about 10 nautical miles (approximately 18 kilometres) along the axis between Geneva International Airport and Bogis-Bossey will be off-limits to small aircraft during the papal visit.

(Keystone)

The Swiss government has decided to impose airspace restrictions during the one-day visit of Pope Francis later this month.

The Federal Council made the decision on Friday following a request from the cantonal authorities in Geneva.

The restriction concerns small aircraft – namely passenger aircraft and helicopters – in the Geneva region. It will be active from 9 am to 9 pm on June 21.

Commercial flights to and from Geneva International Airport are not affected.

The Swiss army is allocating a maximum of 200 military personnel to reinforce the air police service, in addition to setting up a logistics and health support service for the visit.

Pope Francis is expected to meet the Swiss president in Geneva and hold a mass at the airport.

The last papal visit to Switzerland was in 2004, when Pope John Paul II came to Bern.

swissinfo.ch/ds

