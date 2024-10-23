Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Senior Hamas official arrives in Russia, RIA reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A senior member of Hamas, the militant Palestinian group that controls Gaza, Mousa Abu Marzouk has arrived in Moscow on a planned visit, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday, citing a diplomatic source.

Hamas politburo member, Abu Marzouk, intends to hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, RIA said without providing any further details.

Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis in the Middle East on the failure of U.S. diplomacy, and called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the resumption of talks aimed at finding a peace settlement.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR