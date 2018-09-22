This content was published on September 22, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 22, 2018 - 17:00

Swiss voters head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to enshrine cycling, and cycling-related infrastructure, in the country’s constitution. Polls show healthy support for the plan.



Four decades after pedestrians in Switzerland earned the privilege of a constitutional place – voters approved an article on the principles of maintaining footpaths and hiking trails in 1979 – cyclists are now clamouring for equal treatment.



Sunday’s vote on a government-proposed alternative to a people’s initiative handed in last year gives citizens a clear question: should federal authorities take responsibility for coordinating and developing cycle paths throughout the country?



The vote takes place in the context of discussions about “slow mobility” and the cross-cutting importance of transport and its relation to health, environmental, and social concerns.



But if the amendment would thus mark a symbolic mission statement for the future, what exactly would change in practice, in the short term, is more unclear.



According to its own watered-down counter-proposal, the government “may”, but would not be bound to, take more responsibility over what is currently a cantonal prerogative: this would likely involve coordinating standards of bike paths across the country, as well as taking on tasks like the geo-mapping of routes.



Anticipating the creation of 1.5 new staff positions and a coordination unit, the government estimates the immediate cost of implementing the initiative at CHF1.8 million ($1.87 million) per year.



Easy ride



Opinion polls in recent months suggest that the issue, unlike the two food proposals also on the table, enjoys broad acceptance among voters.



A poll by the leading GfS Bern research instituteexternal link released in mid-September found that just under 70% of respondents were planning to approve the counter-proposal, with 25% coming out against and 6% undecided.



The numbers, which should be enough to push the cycling initiative over the line on September 23, also represent a trend of growing support; an earlier poll conducted in August showed 64% of respondents in favour.



Turnout on September 23 is expected be between 40% and 45%, a slightly below-average level, according to the pollsters.



Health and safety



The campaign, both in favour and against, has been rather muted, and has been overshadowed by the more ambitious and controversial food ballots.



For the government, which is pushing for a yes along with almost all political parties, the amendment is a means of harnessing the current Swiss cycling boom – two-thirds of all households now have at least one bike – as well as tackling problems associated with traditional forms of transport.



According to the transport minister, Doris Leuthard, bikes can relieve the growing pressure on overcrowded public buses and trains, while also helping to limit toxic exhaust emissions, CO2 levels, and noise pollution.



Improved coordination and infrastructure is also needed to ensure smooth flows of mixed traffic, she says, and to tackle the increasing number of cycling-related accidents in recent years. Of all forms of transport, biking is the only one becoming statistically less safe.



Opposition comes mainly from the conservative right People’s Party, the only political group to vote against the counter-proposal in parliament.



For it, the constitutional amendment is unnecessary: firstly, because Switzerland is already a cycling country, and secondly, because the cantons already coordinate adequately their bike path networks.



The party has also raised the larger issue of what it considers to be the creeping federal encroachment on regional competencies in Switzerland.



However, with all other parties and even associations like the Swiss Touring Clubexternal link – which traditionally looks out for motorists – in favour, it’s unlikely that the minimal campaign of the People’s Party will muster enough resistance to prevent the Swiss constitution receiving its latest update on Sunday.

