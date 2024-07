Serbia, EU agree closer ties on sustainable raw materials, battery production, EVs

1 minute

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia and the European Union agreed on Friday to forge closer ties in the fields of sustainable raw materials, battery production chains and electric vehicles (EVs).

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Serbia’s Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic and EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic.